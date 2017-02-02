UPDATE 3-Samsung Elec may build U.S. plant for home appliances -source

* Samsung says continues to evaluate new U.S. investment
* Border tax talks prompt alarm among world's top exporters
* LG Elec considering Tennessee for possible U.S. plant
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Feb 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
may build a U.S. plant for its home appliances
business, a person familiar with the matter said, the latest
global firm to consider a response to criticism about imports
from new U.S. President Donald Trump.
Specifics such as the amount the electronics giant might
invest and where the new base could be located have yet to be
decided, said the person, declining to be identified due to lack
of authorisation to speak publicly on the matter.
The new U.S. administration has threatened an import tax
while Trump has attacked some of the world's biggest companies
for manufacturing abroad for U.S. consumers, stoking much alarm
and triggering a rash of promises to invest more in the United
States.
"Thank you, @samsung! We would love to have you!," Trump
said on Twitter.
Samsung declined to comment on whether it has any specific
plans to add production facilities in the U.S. but said it has
already made significant investments in the country, including
the $17 billion the firm has spent to date for its Austin,
Texas, chip plant.
"We continue to evaluate new investment needs in the U.S.
that can help us best serve our customers," it said in an email.
South Korean firms have not been singled out so far, but
some have embarked on preemptive moves to ward off criticism.
The Hyundai Motor Group said last month it plans to lift U.S.
investment by 50 percent to $3.1 billion over five years.
LG Electronics Inc also announced in January
that it will decide on whether to build a manufacturing base in
the United States within the first half of the year and warned
of risks from the Trump administration's trade policies.
Plants for assembling appliances would not pose a financial
burden for the likes of Samsung or LG, said Jay Yoo, an analyst
at Korea Investment.
If a border tax was imposed, investing in plants would be
essential if they wanted to remain competitive with rivals such
as Whirlpool Corp that make appliances in the country.
"Of course costs would rise, but if they don't do that they
would get hit with tariffs," Yoo said.
LG is considering Tennessee as a location for a new home
appliances and television plant as part of its deliberations, a
person familiar with the matter told Reuters. An LG spokeswoman
declined to comment.
"This is something that has been under consideration for
years at LG, but the current political situation is simply
accelerating that timeline for a decision," the person said.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee in Seoul; Addition reporting by Tim
Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Meredith
Mazzilli)