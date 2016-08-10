Samsung Elec says to acquire US appliances maker Dacor

SEOUL Aug 11 South Korean tech giant Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will acquire
U.S.-based luxury appliances maker Dacor Inc, seeking to boost
high-end product sales.
Samsung said in a statement it will keep Dacor's brand name
and leave its operations unchanged following the acquisition.
The company did not disclose financial terms. The Korea Economic
Daily said Samsung paid $150 million to buy the California-based
company.
Researcher Traqline says Samsung was the top home appliances
maker in the United States during the second quarter with a 16.7
percent market share, beating out rivals such as LG Electronics
Inc and Whirlpool Corp.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)