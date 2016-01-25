Samsung Elec says open to M&A for home appliances business

UPDATE 2-Lotte Chem looking into acquiring Singapore's Jurong Aromatics
* Industry source says bidding process has started for JAC (Adds comment, detail)
CAIRO, Jan 19 Egypt is considering temporarily reintroducing a stamp duty on stock market transactions after the tax was frozen in 2014, two finance ministry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
DAVOS, Jan 19 Britain's government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector after Britain exits the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.