UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec CEO says firm must learn from crisis

* Samsung CEO says firm must use crisis as opportunity
* Firm withdrew fire-prone Galaxy Note 7s in October
(Adds quote, background)
SEOUL Nov 1 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
Chief Executive Kwon Oh-hyun on Tuesday said the
South Korean tech giant must improve, as it reels from the
costly withdrawal of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.
Without referring directly to the failure of the fire-prone
Note 7s, Kwon said in a statement Samsung employees should look
back and ask whether they had been complacent in their work.
"We have a long history of overcoming crises," Kwon said.
"Let us use this crisis as a chance to make another leap by
re-examining and thoroughly improving how we work, how we think
about innovation and our perspective of our customers."
The global smartphone leader and Apple Inc rival
last week said it aimed to recover quickly from the withdrawal
of the fire-prone Note 7 in October.
The debacle raised concerns about Samsung's quality control
systems and dragged its third-quarter mobile earnings to their
lowest level in nearly eight years, but so far no one at the
firm has been publicly held responsible.
Samsung is expanding its probe into the Note 7 fires beyond
batteries, as it tries to get to the bottom of one of the worst
product failures in tech history.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)