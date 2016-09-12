Samsung Electronics proposes Jay Y. Lee as board director

SEOUL, Sept 12 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Monday its board of directors has nominated
Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee as an inside director, signalling the
group's de facto head would officially cement his role as leader
of South Korea's top conglomerate.
Samsung, in a statement, said Lee demonstrated leadership
abilities in helping earnings recover, and that the appointment
would allow him to take a more active role in management,
including strategic initiatives such as mergers and
acquisitions.
"By taking an official position as a member of the Board of
Directors, Mr. Lee is demonstrating his commitment to the future
of the Company and to delivering benefit to the Company and its
shareholders," Samsung said in the statement.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee)