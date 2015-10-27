Samsung Pay sees strong repeat usage among U.S. consumers

LAS VEGAS Oct 27 Samsung Electronics Co's new mobile payment service Samsung Pay is seeing strong repeat usage among U.S. consumers with an average of eight transactions per user, the smartphone maker said on Tuesday.

Samsung Pay, which allows consumers to pay at retail locations using their smartphones, was launched on Sept 28 in the United States.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Las Vegas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)