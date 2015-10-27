Samsung Pay sees strong repeat usage among U.S. consumers

BRIEF-Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party
LAS VEGAS Oct 27 Samsung Electronics Co's new mobile payment service Samsung Pay is seeing strong repeat usage among U.S. consumers with an average of eight transactions per user, the smartphone maker said on Tuesday.
Samsung Pay, which allows consumers to pay at retail locations using their smartphones, was launched on Sept 28 in the United States.
* Elliott Associates and its affiliates report 6.9 percent passive stake in Northern Oil and Gas Inc as of January 10 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2j3YkpU) Further company coverage:
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing