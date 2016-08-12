Samsung Elec gets order for Nvidia's next-gen GPUs -Chosun Biz

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL Aug 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd won a contract manufacturing order to make new graphics processing unit (GPU) products for U.S.-based Nvidia Corp, South Korea's Chosun Biz newspaper reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
The paper said Samsung would start making the next-generation GPUs using its 14-nanometre production technology before year-end, based on the U.S. company's Pascal architecture. It did not specify the value of the order.
A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment, while Nvidia could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.