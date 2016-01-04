版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 4日 星期一 10:11 BJT

Samsung Electronics CEO warns of challenging conditions in 2016

SEOUL Jan 4 South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it expects a difficult business environment in 2016 due to weak global economic conditions and heightened competition in key businesses including memory chips and smartphones.

In a statement on Monday, Samsung said Chief Executive Kwon Oh-hyun told employees in a New Year's address that low global growth will persist this year, with greater uncertainty stemming from issues such as financial risks for emerging countries.

Kwon also warned of greater competition in the firm's main businesses, Samsung said, without offering specific financial forecasts. The firm is expected to issue official earnings guidance for the fourth quarter ended December on Friday. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐