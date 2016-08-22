Samsung plans refurbished smartphone programme - source

* Plan could be launched as early as next year
* Could boost mid-tier sales, defend market share
* And may appeal to enterprise clients
* May free up capital for investments, marketing
* But risk of cannibalising mid-tier device sales
By Se Young Lee and Miyoung Kim
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd plans to launch a programme to sell refurbished
used versions of its premium smartphones as early as next year,
a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The South Korean technology firm is looking for ways to
sustain earnings momentum after reviving its mobile profits by
restructuring its product line-up. As growth in the global
smartphone market hits a plateau, Samsung wants to maximise its
cost efficiency and keep operating margins above 10 percent.
The world's top smartphone maker will refurbish high-end
phones returned to the company by users who signed up for
one-year upgrade programmes in markets such as South Korea and
the United States.
Samsung would then re-sell these phones at a lower price,
the person said, declining to be identified as the plan was not
yet public.
The person declined to say how big a discount the
refurbished phones would be sold at, which markets the phones
would be sold in or how many refurbished devices Samsung could
sell.
A Samsung spokeswoman said the company does not comment on
speculation.
It was not clear to what extent the phones would be altered,
but refurbished phones typically are fitted with parts such as a
new casing or battery.
Rival Apple Inc's iPhone has a re-sale value of
around 69 percent of its original price after about one year
from launch, while Samsung's flagship Galaxy sells for 51
percent of the original price in the U.S. market, according to
BNP Paribas.
Refurbished phones could help vendors such as Samsung boost
their presence in emerging markets such as India, where high-end
devices costing $800 or so are beyond most buyers.
Apple sells refurbished iPhones in a number of markets
including the United States, but does not disclose sales
figures. It is trying to sell such iPhones in India, where the
average smartphone sells for less than $90.
Selling used phones could help Samsung fend off lower-cost
Chinese rivals that have been eating into its market share, and
free up some capital to invest elsewhere or boost marketing
expenditure.
Deloitte says the used smartphone market will be worth more
than $17 billion this year, with 120 million devices sold or
traded in to manufacturers or carriers - around 8 percent of
total smartphone sales. Some market experts expect the used
market to grow fast as there are fewer technology breakthroughs.
"Some consumers may prefer to buy refurbished, used premium
models in lieu of new budget brands, possibly cannibalizing
sales of new devices from those budget manufacturers," Deloitte
said in a report.
CANNIBALISATION RISK
Samsung's refurbishment programme, details of which the
person said could be finalised as early as 2017, could help the
firm generate revenue from dated high-end smartphones returned
by users upgrading to newer versions.
The company's latest premium phones, the Galaxy S7 and
Galaxy Note 7, have received favourable reviews, suggesting
cheaper, refurbished versions could be popular. At U.S. carrier
Verizon Communications, the Galaxy S7 edge with
32-gigabyte storage retails for $792 without subsidies, while
the Note 7 costs $864.
The programme could help Samsung defend market share in
emerging countries by bolstering mid-tier sales. Refurbished
phones could also appeal to enterprise clients who want certain
security or software products pre-installed on phones to give to
their employees, the source said.
The risk of offering refurbished devices is that they could
potentially cannibalise sales of Samsung's other mid-tier
devices.
Expectations for solid smartphone sales helped Samsung
shares to a record 1.675 million won each on Friday, taking
two-day gains to 7 percent and adding $15 billion in market
value. The shares traded down 0.36 percent in Seoul on Monday.
($1 = 1,116.2700 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Tony
Munroe and Ian Geoghegan)