UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec considers $1.8 bln printer business sale to HP -report

SEOUL, Sept 9 Samsung Electronics is
considering selling its printer business to HP Inc in a
deal worth around $1.8 billion as the South Korean company
shifts focus to its core businesses, the Seoul Economic Daily
reported on Friday.
The paper, citing an unnamed senior Samsung source, said the
Korean firm will likely announce a decision on the potential
sale by next week.
A Samsung spokesman said the company does not comment on
rumours or speculation. HP's office in Seoul could not be
reached immediately for comment.
Samsung Electronics and the broader Samsung Group
have been divesting from or exiting non-core businesses as part
of a broader restructuring process for South Korea's top
family-run conglomerate under the stewardship of de facto leader
Jay Y. Lee.
Though Samsung is the world's top maker of smartphones,
televisions and memory chips, the company has lagged rivals such
as HP, Canon Inc and Epson in the global printer
market.
Samsung does not disclose its printer sales separately, but
researcher IDC said Samsung was ranked fifth with a 4.0 percent
share in global hardcopy peripherals market in the second
quarter.
Samsung Electronics in 2014 decided to end its LED lighting
business outside South Korea, while the broader Samsung Group
announced a deal to sell its defense and chemical assets to
local conglomerate Hanwha Group in 2014 and another deal to sell
more chemical assets to Lotte Group in 2015.
($1 = 1,100.0600 won)
