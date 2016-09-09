Samsung Elec considers sale of printer business to HP -Seoul Economic Daily

SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korean tech giant Samsung
Electronics is considering selling its printer
business to HP Inc, in a deal which could fetch about 2
trillion won ($1.82 billion), Seoul Economic Daily reported on
Friday.
Citing a high-ranking Samsung official, the report said
Samsung plans to announce its position next week.
A Samsung spokesman said the company does not comment on
rumours or speculation. HP's office in Seoul could not be
reached immediately for comment.
Under the watch of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y.
Lee, Samsung Group has exited several non-core businesses
including chemicals and defense.
($1 = 1,100.0600 won)
