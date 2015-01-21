Samsung Elec won't use Qualcomm chip for new Galaxy S phone -Bloomberg

SEOUL Jan 21 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will not use Qualcomm Inc's processors for the next version of the South Korean technology giant's flagship Galaxy S smartphone, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The report said Samsung, the world's top smartphone maker, tested the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 chip and decided not to use it, without offering details. Samsung will use its own processors instead, the report said.

A Qualcomm spokesman declined to comment on the report. A Samsung spokeswoman said the company does not comment on rumours. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)