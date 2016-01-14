Samsung Elec to produce Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 chips

SEOUL Jan 14 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will mass produce Qualcomm Inc's new Snapdragon 820 mobile processors using its 14-nanometre chip production technology.

Samsung said in a statement the manufacturing technology used for the chips was the same as one being used for its new Exynos processors. The South Korean firm did not elaborate further or reveal the value of the deal with Qualcomm.

