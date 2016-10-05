Samsung Elec to make Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 chips - Electronic Times

SEOUL Oct 5 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd will be the sole contract manufacturer for
Qualcomm Inc's next high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon chips,
South Korea's Electronic Times reported on Wednesday citing
unnamed sources.
The paper said Samsung will make Qualcomm's Snapdragon 830
mobile processors using 10-nanometre production technology,
adding that the South Korean firm agreed to use the processors
in half of its next update of the Galaxy S smartphone that will
launch in 2017.
Samsung said in January it was the sole manufacturer of the
predecessor Snapdragon 820 chips - a deal that some analysts
said at the time was worth more than $1 billion.
Samsung did not immediately comment on the report, and
Qualcomm could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)