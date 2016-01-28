UPDATE 4-Samsung Elec warns of difficult 2016 as smartphone troubles spread

* Q4 operating profit $5.1 bln, in line with guidance
* Samsung says difficult for 2016 profits to match 2015's
* Tech sector 2016 outlook clouded by declining sales
* Firm announces second round of share buybacks
* Says selling stake in Samsung Card for $1.3 bln
(Updates with Samsung Electronics' planned $1.3 bln sale of
stake in credit card affiliate)
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Jan 28 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd warned on Thursday of possible weaker earnings
this year due to softer sales of gadgets such as smartphones, a
trend that is also hurting rival Apple Inc and major
chipmakers.
The South Korean firm's warning came a day after Apple
shares fell more than 6.5 percent, the biggest percentage drop
in two years, as the iPhone maker forecast its first quarterly
sales drop in 13 years.
Slowing economic growth in China and weaker emerging market
currencies are undercutting sales of electronics ranging from
televisions to personal computers, spelling trouble not only for
Samsung and Apple but also for their suppliers and the broader
industry.
"Broadly weaker IT demand will make it difficult to maintain
2016 profits at the level of the previous year's," Samsung said
in a statement accompanying its fourth-quarter results, adding
that "challenging business conditions" would remain for the
current quarter and last throughout the first half of this year.
The world's No.1 maker of smartphones and memory chips said
its October-December operating profit was 6.1 trillion won
($5.05 billion), matching its earlier guidance. Revenue rose 1.1
percent to 53.3 trillion won, slightly better than the 53
trillion won it had guided for.
The maker of Galaxy smartphones and tablets reported a
full-year 2015 operating profit of 26.4 trillion won, compared
with 25 trillion won the previous year.
Samsung shares ended down 2.6 percent on Thursday,
underperforming a 0.5 percent rise for the broader market
.
Some investors and analysts believe Samsung will see its
profit fall for the second time in three years in 2016, as slack
demand for gadgets undercuts prices of memory chips and displays
that helped to offset declining mobile profits last year.
The semiconductor division was the top earner for the sixth
straight quarter in the October-December period, lifting its
operating profit to 2.80 trillion won from 2.70 trillion won a
year earlier.
Mobile division profit slipped 7.3 percent from the third
quarter to 2.23 trillion won, its weakest result in four
quarters. Samsung said first-quarter mobile profits would
improve slightly, boosted by the launch of new smartphones,
although overall smartphone shipments were expected to decline
slightly.
Samsung also said it will buy back and cancel 2.99 trillion
won worth of common and preferred shares, marking the second
round of share purchases as part of a 11.3 trillion buyback plan
announced late last year. It also declared a year-end dividend
of 20,000 won per share.
Later on Thursday, the firm said it will sell a 37.5 percent
stake in Samsung Card Co Ltd to Samsung Life
Insurance Co Ltd for 1.54 trillion won ($1.3
billion), the proceeds from which will be used to fund new
businesses.
The transaction will give Samsung Life a 71.9 percent stake
in Samsung Card, a step that analysts say furthers Samsung
Group's restructuring efforts to streamline its ownership
structure and solidify the founding Lee family's control over
the smartphones-to-construction conglomerate.
($1 = 1,204.8300 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)