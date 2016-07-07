UPDATE 2-Smartphones lift Samsung Elec to best profit in over 2 yrs

* Q2 operating profit likely $7 bln, highest since Q1 2014
* Analysts tipped $6.8 bln April-June operating profit
* Mobile earnings likely highest since Q2 2014 - analysts
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, July 7 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd said on Thursday its second-quarter operating
profit likely rose 17.4 percent from a year earlier, its highest
in more than 2 years as Galaxy S7 smartphone sales propelled
mobile earnings.
The world's top maker of smartphones and memory chips said
its April-June profit was likely 8.1 trillion won ($7 billion),
better than the average forecast of 7.8 trillion won tipped by a
Thomson Reuters survey of 16 analysts. It was the highest since
a 8.5 trillion won profit in the first quarter of 2014.
The mobile division likely was the top earner for the second
straight quarter, raising the question of whether the South
Korean company can sustain this strong momentum in the face of
competition from Apple Inc and cheaper Chinese rivals.
"At this point it appears unlikely that we'll see stronger
competing devices emerging (in the second half)," IBK Asset
Management fund manager Kim Hyun-soo said.
Apple's new iPhones - likely to launch around September -
would not offer any dramatic new features, Kim said.
While Samsung will not disclose detailed results until late
July, its shares rose on the guidance. They were up 1.7 percent
as of 0132 GMT, compared with a 1.1 percent rise for the broader
market.
The Thomson Reuters poll tipped the mobile division's profit
to have risen 54.5 percent from a year earlier to 4.3 trillion
won, the highest since the second quarter of 2014.
S7 sales will likely ease in the second half, but Kim said
Samsung should be able to maintain quarterly earnings of between
7 trillion won and 8 trillion won for the rest of 2016 with help
from its chips business and the launch of its next premium
smartphone, the Galaxy Note.
BOUNCING BACK
Samsung's smartphone business shrank last year as Apple
grabbed market share at the high end with its iPhone 6, and
Chinese rivals like Huawei Technologies Co Ltd did well
in the budget segment.
Things turned around this year, with the success of the
Galaxy S7 and margin improvements from a more streamlined
product lineup putting the business on track for its first
annual profit growth in three years.
Looking further ahead, some investors remain sceptical about
Samsung's long-term prospects in the cut-throat smartphone
segment, which has seen slowing growth globally.
"For the medium term I think 4 trillion won (quarterly
mobile) profit is the new normal," Nomura analyst C.W. Chung
said.
Samsung said revenue for the quarter likely rose 3 percent
to 50 trillion won.
($1 = 1,155.6900 won)
