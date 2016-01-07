Samsung Elec says Q4 profit likely $5.1 bln, misses expecations

SEOUL Jan 8 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd on Friday said its fourth-quarter operating
profit was likely 6.1 trillion won ($5.10 billion), up 15
percent from a year earlier but falling short of expectations.
The October-December profit guided by Samsung in a
regulatory filing compared with a 6.6 trillion won Thomson
Reuters SmartEstimate derived from a survey of 30 analysts. The
firm said revenue likely rose 0.5 percent to 53 trillion won.
Samsung, a global leader in smartphones and memory chips,
did not elaborate and will disclose detailed earnings around
end-January.
($1 = 1,196.5400 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)