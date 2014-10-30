BRIEF-Samsung Q3 global smartphone share down vs yr ago-Strategy Analytics

SEOUL Oct 30 Strategy Analytics

* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Q3 smartphone shipments at 79.2 mln, down from 88.4 mln year earlier. Remains No.1 maker globally, but market share falls to 24.7 pct from 35 pct in Q3 2013

* Apple Inc ranks second with 39.3 mln smartphones shipped in Q3, up from 33.8 mln year earlier. Market share falls to 12.3 pct from 13.4 pct in Q3 2013

* Xiaomi Inc ranks third with 18 mln units shipped, up from 5.2 mln a year earlier. Market share at 5.6 pct vs 2.1 pct in Q3 2013

* LG Electronics Inc ranks fourth with 16.8 mln units shipped vs 12 mln year ago. Market share at 5.2 pct vs 4.7 pct in Q3 2013

* Huawei Technologies Co Ltd ranks fifth with 16.5 mln units shipped vs 12.7 mln year earlier. Market share at 5.1 pct vs 5.0 pct in Q3 2013 (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)