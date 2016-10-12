UPDATE 1-Samsung's latest invention: a fireproof box for Note 7 returns

(Adds comments from carriers, shippers, Twitter user comments)
By Malathi Nayak and Deborah M. Todd
NEW YORK Oct 12 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
is sending fireproof boxes and protective gloves to
customers returning potentially explosive Galaxy Note 7 phones,
sparking a firestorm of humor on social media about the new
twist in the recall scandal.
The company has permanently halted production of its Galaxy
Note 7 smartphone less than two months after launch following
reports that some batteries caught fire. Reports that some
replacement models also went up in smoke were an additional blow
to Samsung's brand and financial outlook.
"Samsung fireproof boxes? Have they been tested?" wrote
Twitter user @powermax_news, a sales and service group that
works on products from Samsung rival Apple Inc.
Samsung in a statement said it was sending the fireproof
return kit to customers who bought the Galaxy Note 7 phone on
its website.
A YouTube video by Android developer news site XDA
Developers on Tuesday showed a "return kit," including a
fireproof box with a "forbidden for transport by aircraft"
warning and blue gloves to handle the device.
The thermally insulated outer box that has ceramic fiber
paper lining has two smaller boxes within it and a static
shielding bag, the video showed. The packaging also inspired
mirth.
"The ultimate prank is when you open a box inside a box
inside a box to find...a bag," Tweeted user @Nataddda.
U.S. wireless carriers described getting similar materials
to return the phones.
Sprint Corp spokeswoman Laura Lisec said retail
employees had been told to remove phones from packaging, power
them down and secure them in the heat-proof boxes. Sprint phones
nationwide are being consolidated at a warehouse in Illinois
before being forwarded to Samsung.
Verizon Communications Inc spokeswoman Kelly Crummey
said retail stores were keeping returned Note 7s separate from
other merchandise but did not share details regarding shipping
or packaging.
She said returns were steady and that many customers were
choosing other Samsung Android operating system phones, rather
than switching to Apple and its iOS.
"The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are really popular with
customers. From what we've seen with customers if they like
Android they like Android and if they like iOS they like iOS,"
she said.
Shippers, meanwhile, are taking their own precautions. The
U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS said they would not ship the
phones by air, consistent with U.S. regulation. But FedEx will
only take phones returned to stores, not from individuals
directly.
Royal Mail Plc, operator of Britain's main postal
service, said on Wednesday it had banned the delivery Note 7
smartphones through its network for safety reasons, making it
potentially difficult for many Britons to return the recalled
devices.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak, Deborah M. Todd; Editing by David
Gregorio, Peter Henderson and Lisa Shumaker)