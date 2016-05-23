CORRECTED-To halt smartphone slide, Samsung rewrites playbook

(Corrects in 16th paragraph to show reference is to Note phone,
SEOUL, May 23 From the way it chooses
smartphone components to the models it brings to market, Samsung
Electronics has undergone a painful process of
breaking from its past to reverse a slide in its handset
business.
For example, the world's largest smartphone maker agonised
over camera specs for its flagship Galaxy S7 until the last
moment - ultimately defying industry convention by opting for
fewer pixels in exchange for improved autofocus features and
low-light performance, a move that contributed to early success.
It also pared back its product line-up, overcoming internal
resistance, enabling it to streamline production, an executive
said.
The handset business has now stabilised, and had its best
profit in nearly two years in January-March, though historically
low smartphone industry growth still leaves Samsung looking for
the "next big thing".
"We've now gotten to a point where we can secure a baseline
profit even if the market stagnates, so long as we don't make a
bad mistake," said Kim Gae-youn, vice president in charge of
Samsung's smartphone product planning. "I'm confident we can
hold our ground."
After peaking in 2013, a sharp drop in mobile profits
exposed Samsung as slow to adjust to the changing market: its
budget devices were overpriced and unappealing versus Chinese
offerings, and the 2014 version of its Galaxy S flopped.
That prompted a cull among executives and stoked investor
worries Samsung might not be able to recover as rivals including
Apple and China's Huawei Technologies and
Xiaomi gained market share at its expense.
There was no sweeping, across-the-board fix. Rather, Samsung
embarked two years ago on an overhaul that included a shift from
a phone-for-all-needs approach towards a line-up that emphasized
economies of scale.
It revamped design, using metal frames and curved screens,
and gave high-end features such as organic light-emitting diode
(OLED) screens to its low- and mid-tier products.
CAMERA CONUNDRUM
As Samsung prepared to launch its Galaxy S7 phones this
year, executives went back and forth over whether to use a
12-megapixel rear camera that shoots better in the dark and has
improved auto focus, or stay with a 16-megapixel count. At the
last moment, they opted for 12-megapixels - a rare step down in
an industry fixated on higher numbers.
This meant a change in approach for a company known to tout
the highest specs for its flagship products, and executives
required convincing, Kim said. They were swayed by data showing
consumers want more than just a high pixel count.
"In the past, based on our past decision-making process, we
never would have gone back," Kim said in an interview at
Samsung's headquarters campus in Suwon, south of Seoul.
The move worked. More than half of U.S. S7 buyers surveyed
cited camera quality as a key selling point, compared with a
third of all smartphone buyers in the first quarter, according
to Kantar US Insights.
The same mindset shift gave Samsung confidence to release a
Galaxy 7 series that looks similar to its predecessor. This
incremental upgrade drew initial scepticism, but the S7 phones
have beaten expectations and could set a new first-year sales
record for the South Korean firm.
Samsung must still convince investors its recent improvement
is sustainable, and that innovative products are in the works to
grow revenue. Some attribute its rebound partly to Apple's
weaker performance, and cost-cutting.
"I think they will try to imbue the Note (phone) with a more
transformative change such as new technology under the new
leadership, than the fine-tuning we saw with the Galaxy S7,"
said Kim Hyun-su, a fund manager with IBK Investment &
Securities, which holds Samsung shares.
Long-time mobile chief J.K. Shin ceded day-to-day management
in December when Dongjin Koh became president of the handset
unit in the biggest leadership change to date under the
conglomerate's heir-apparent Jay Y. Lee.
Samsung's operating profit is expected to be flat this year
and grow just 3 percent next year, according to 43 analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
LESS IS MORE
Slimming down its product portfolio was another departure
from the past, when Samsung launched variations to soak up as
much demand as possible. As market growth stalled, that approach
was no longer cost effective.
It phased out unpopular models and created common platforms,
with more phones using the same parts. Researcher Counterpoint
says Samsung has shed close to a third of its product portfolio.
That move also had to overcome internal resistance.
"If you're in the trenches, you want to have a machine gun,
a grenade, a mine on hand," Kim said. "There are also different
needs depending on individual markets, so regional sales staff
naturally can't be happy when the company moves to rationalize
and restructure from a global structure. The transition process
is painful."
The product cull paid off; the revamped models helped
Samsung recover in big markets such as India. "There was a
feeling the sheer number of phones in the market was confusing
for customers," said a Samsung India executive, declining to be
identified as he was not authorised to speak with the media.
Despite a solid first quarter, analysts remain cautious
about Samsung's outlook, with researcher Gartner predicting
global smartphone sales growth will slow to 7 percent this year.
Samsung has also yet to recover in China, the world's top
smartphone market, where it ranks sixth with 7 percent market
share, according to Strategy Analytics, well behind local rivals
such as Huawei, Xiaomi and OPPO.
Samsung's Kim says his focus now is on premium-end
smartphones - those costing $600 and above - where not all
industry players have the muscle to compete.
"There's still room for growth in the market," he said.
"This segment wants innovation, which has turned it into an area
that requires huge capital equipment investments."
