UPDATE 1-Some Samsung fans hot to keep Note 7 smartphones, despite recall

(New throughout, adds comments from U.S. customers, Verizon)
By Deborah M. Todd and Ju-min Park
SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL Oct 14 San Francisco Bay
Area risk consultant Gil Oliva is willing to risk that his
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone might catch fire, shrugging off
a global recall that has damaged the South Korean manufacturer's
reputation and raised questions about its future.
The stylish Note 7, which boasts a curved screen, an iris
scanner and a pen accessory, was well-regarded until some began
catching fire. Oliva likened it to Ferrari sports cars, which
also were recalled over fire issues in 2010.
"I've got the Ferrari. And yes, Ferraris catch on fire
sometimes," said Oliva, 32, of Oakland, California.
The 5.7-inch Note 7 had been expected to accelerate Samsung
Electronics Co's mobile-sales momentum.
Then, Samsung announced a global recall of 2.5 million Note 7s
in early September.
The company said this week it would permanently stop
production and sales. It urged users to power down and offered
to exchange devices for other models globally.
As the company works to contain damage and stop the recall
from tainting the entire brand, some fans say they are not
worried.
The large-screen, $882 phone employs a similar design to
Samsung's flagship Galaxy S7, the best-selling Android phone in
the first half of 2016. Samsung had hoped the Note 7 would enjoy
a similar appeal.
Wall Street expects iPhone maker Apple Inc to
benefit from Samsung's recall, along with makers of other phones
running Android.
Still, Verizon Communications Inc spokeswoman Kelly
Crummey said many Note 7 customers are exchanging the recalled
devices for other Samsung phones.
Josh Dickey, entertainment editor at technology news site
Mashable, said in an op-ed on Wednesday he would keep his phone,
calculating a human was twice as likely to be struck by
lightning as a Note 7 was to catch fire. Fewer than 100 burning
phones have been reported.
Many other customers around the world had the same reaction.
"The problem is there is no other phone that I like," said
Jo Hyang-won, a 32-year-old office worker in South Korea.
Samsung expects the Note 7 failure to dent profits by about
$5.3 billion. It blamed faulty batteries for the original
problem but has not guessed at what caused replacement phones to
overheat.
Sidrah Ahmad in Singapore said safety considerations mean
eventually giving up the Note 7.
"I am trying to ignore the voices in my head saying I should
stop. But I think I'll have to stop soon."
The 34-year-old public servant described "constantly being
conscious whether the device is getting too warm... it's getting
in the way of the positive experience of the phone."
