U.S. bans Samsung Galaxy Note7 smartphones from air travel

WASHINGTON Oct 14 Samsung Galaxy Note7
smartphone devices will be banned from air transportation in the
United States starting Saturday at noon EDT (1600 GMT) under an
emergency order, regulators said Friday.
The order from the U.S. Transportation Department and other
agencies bars owners from carrying on the devices or in baggage
during flights. Passengers attempting to transport them could be
fined or have them confiscated.
Earlier this week, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
suspended the manufacture and sale of the Samsung Galaxy Note7
device following numerous reports of the phones catching fire.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by James Dalgleish)