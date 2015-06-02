版本:
Samsung Elec sold 6 mln Galaxy S6 devices by end-April - Counterpoint

SEOUL, June 2 Sales of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ' flagship Galaxy S6 smartphones reached 6 million units at end-April, less than a month after its launch, research firm Counterpoint said on Tuesday, making the devices the world's most popular behind Apple Inc's iPhones.

Counterpoint said it expects sales for the new Samsung flagship phones to reach 50 million by the year-end, which Samsung has said would set a new record for its Galaxy S series. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

