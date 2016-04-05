As Apple plots India push, Samsung stakes turf with revamped phones

* Samsung regains India smartphone share with new phones
* Special motorbike mode among features to draw in consumers
* Revamped design, cost savings driving sales - analysts
* Apple making renewed push in world's No.2 smartphone
market
* iPhone SE could pose threat to Samsung revival
By Himank Sharma and Se Young Lee
MUMBAI/SEOUL, April 6 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
is regaining smartphone share in India with a
revamped line-up packed with special features including a safety
mode for motorcyclists, as rival Apple Inc readies a
renewed push into the world's fastest-growing market.
Long the leader in price-conscious India, the South Korean
giant had been losing ground to local rivals such as Micromax
and Lava, as well as Chinese brands. But Samsung's Indian market
share rose to 30 percent as of February this year, from 28.6
percent in the fourth quarter of 2015 and 27.4 percent in the
final quarter of 2014, research firm Counterpoint says.
The company credits strong sales for its mid-tier products,
particularly its new Galaxy J series phones.
"Differentiated offerings are driving the trend in the
mid-to-low-end segment," said Manu Sharma, vice president of
product marketing for Samsung India Electronics.
For example, Samsung recently introduced its "S bike" mode,
a feature targeted at India's legions of motorbike riders that,
when activated, notifies callers that the phone's owner is
riding and cannot answer.
Other draws for Indian buyers include models with features
for using less data or keeping the phone alive for longer when
charging is not possible.
Researcher GfK says the J2, J5 and J7 account for nearly 20
percent of the Indian mobile market by value. Production cost
savings are also enabling Samsung to sell higher-quality phones
for less, analysts said.
CUTTING PRODUCTION COSTS
Samsung's surge in the No. 2 smartphone market behind China
comes as arch-rival Apple struggles to gain a footing with its
expensive phones, holding market share of just 2 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2015. The U.S. firm's renewed efforts to
import and sell used iPhones, meanwhile, are facing opposition
from local vendors.
Samsung's gains also underscore how the world's No. 1
smartphone maker, with just under a fifth of the global market
as of the end of 2015, is finding its footing after a long
slide.
Though still squeezed by Apple in the premium segment and by
Chinese rivals such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd at
the lower end, analysts say Samsung is righting itself by
launching more attractive products and shaving production costs
to compete better on price.
"Samsung mid-level smartphones, especially the J series,
have been doing quite well in emerging countries, especially in
India," said Tarun Pathak, an analyst for Counterpoint
Technology, noting that budget-tier products have driven volumes
for the South Korean firm in recent quarters.
Such efforts, and better-than-anticipated sales for its
flagship Galaxy S7 devices, are expected to lift Samsung's
earnings. Some analysts now expect Samsung's January-March
profit to top 6 trillion won ($5.2 billion), compared with the
Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 5.6 trillion won
derived from a survey of 22 analysts.
Though Samsung will offer no details beyond estimated
January-March revenue and operating profit when it gives
guidance on Thursday, analysts expect its mobile division to
have been its top earner for the first time in seven quarters.
PRODUCT OVERHAUL
Since mid-2014, Samsung has been overhauling its product
design, particularly in the mid-to-low tier segments, phasing
out old and unpopular models and launching new devices including
the A, E and J series.
The newer devices incorporate parts and features
traditionally found only in high-end phones, such as metal
frames and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens.
As well as giving the phones a premium feel, that also
enables Samsung to increase the number components common across
its products, cutting costs and enabling more aggressive
pricing, analysts said.
Dongbu Securities analyst Yoo Eui-hyung said such efforts
could boost mobile division margins by 1 or 2 percentage points,
although savings were likely to be offset by price cuts.
"Samsung is trying to hold its ground," he said.
Still, Samsung is expected to remain under pressure from
Chinese competitors growing more aggressive overseas as growth
at home slows.
"Samsung has regrouped itself but will have to be constantly
on its toes," IDC analyst Kiranjeet Kaur said.
In addition to trying to secure permission to sell used, or
refurbished, phones in India, Apple is betting its new 4-inch
iPhone SE can help it gain new customers in the country.
The cheapest iPhone SE will sell at 39,000 Indian rupees
($587), before discounts or promotions, compared with 8,350
rupees for the Galaxy J2 or 14,249 rupees ($215) for the J7,
according to the companies' Indian online stores.
Despite the price gap, Apple's emerging market-focused phone
could pose a threat to Samsung, some analysts say, particularly
if it wins approval to import refurbished iPhones.
"Apple's portfolio strategy with the iPhone SE launch is
particularly designed to make room for refurb devices for
sub-$300 price-points," said Neil Shah, another Counterpoint
analyst. "So Samsung and others who are playing in the $200-$400
segment should be worried."
($1 = 66.4350 Indian rupees)
