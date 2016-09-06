Samsung trips on quality control in rush to pip Apple

* Samsung issued unprecedented global recall for Galaxy Note
7
* Samsung says working to improve quality control
* Probably rushing to beat new iPhones to market -analysts
* Supply chain issues led to disappointing sales in 2015
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Sept 6 In its rush to beat rival products
to market, notably Apple's new iPhone, Samsung
Electronics has accelerated new phone launch cycles,
but its haste is raising concerns that it fell short on quality
testing.
Since last year, the South Korean firm, the world's largest
maker of smartphones, has brought forward the launch of its
Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series models by roughly a month.
For the June quarter, the strategy helped Samsung to its
best profit in more than two years, but it is also putting
strain on its supply chain and its manufacturing reputation.
On Friday, two weeks after launch, Samsung recalled Galaxy
Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets including South Korea and the
United States after finding its batteries were prone to ignite,
and halted sales of the 988,900 won ($891) device in those
markets indefinitely.
The recall looks set to hamstring a revival in Samsung's
mobile business just as Apple gears up to launch its new iPhones
this month.
"Samsung might have over-exerted itself trying to pre-empt
Apple, since everybody knows the iPhones launch in September,"
said Chang Sea-Jin, business professor at Korea Advanced
Institute of Science and Technology and author of "Sony vs.
Samsung", a history of the electronics giants.
"It's an unfortunate event; it feels like Samsung rushed a
bit, and it's possible that this led to suppliers also being
hurried."
Samsung said in a statement to Reuters it conducts
"extensive preparation" for its products and will release them
to the market "only after proper completion of the development
process".
The firm said on Friday it had identified a problem in the
manufacturing process of a battery supplier it didn't name.
"I am working to straighten out our quality control
process," Samsung's mobile business chief Koh Dong-jin said
then.
The scale of the unprecedented recall, which some analysts
forecast will cost Samsung nearly $5 billion in revenue this
year, follows a separate supply-chain management issue that led
to disappointing sales of the Galaxy S6 series last year.
Samsung executives said production problems for the curved
screens and metal casings used in the Galaxy S6 edge led to a
supply shortage for the device, leaving the firm unable to
capitalise on the critical acclaim the phone received, sapping
earnings momentum.
GETTING AHEAD
Counterpoint analyst Jeff Fieldhack said Samsung stole the
thunder from local rival LG Electronics' launch of
the G5 smartphone this year by starting the sales of the Galaxy
S7 smartphones a month earlier and backing them with an
aggressive marketing campaign.
"I believe they were trying to create a similar effect by
beating Apple to market by (about) a month, too," he said.
"Very often, lab times and testing periods are shrunk to
expedite approval and time-to-market of key devices. It is
possible all charging scenarios were not thoroughly tested."
Samsung SDI, one of two makers of batteries for the Note 7 -
the other has not been identified - said it had not received
notice from Samsung Electronics regarding its batteries and
declined to comment further, including whether its batteries
were found to be faulty. The company declined to comment on a
local media report that it had production difficulties and
struggled to meet orders in time.
While there are occasional reports of phones catching fire
or burning users, recalls for such problems are rare. The
problem is exacerbated by the fact that batteries in the Galaxy
Note 7 can not be removed by the user - a design decision to
make the phones slimmer and waterproof.
A Samsung executive who declined to be named told Reuters
before the recall announcement: "Our production engineers and
managers are extremely experienced, and if you ask them to find
a solution to adopt a design change, they'd promptly bring
things under control.
"But even that capability is under growing strain, as we try
out new materials and everything is on a very tight schedule."
Local brokerage Korea Investment cut its third-quarter
operating profit forecast for Samsung by 1.1 trillion won to 7.1
trillion won due to the recall, though it said the event would
not derail the broader rebound of its smartphone business.
If haste contributed to the problem, it could now help
Samsung limit the impact of the recall.
Shares in Samsung were up 0.8 percent in mid-day trade on
Tuesday, 4.4 percent below record highs reached two weeks ago,
as some investors welcomed the swift decision to launch a global
recall.
