UPDATE 3-Samsung to replace or refund 1 mln U.S. Galaxy Note 7 phones

By Ankur Banerjee
Sept 15 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
formally recalled 1 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones sold in
the United States, replacing or refunding the flagship phones,
whose susceptibility to catching fire has damaged the image of
the Korean company.
Samsung received 92 reports of batteries overheating in the
United States, including 26 reports of burns and 55 cases of
property damage, the company said as it announced the recall in
cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
(CPSC).
The recall is a costly setback for Samsung, which was
counting on Galaxy Note 7 to bolster sales as rivals such as
Apple Inc launch new devices. The scale of the recall
is unprecedented for Samsung, the world's largest smartphone
maker.
Samsung said on Thursday that new Note 7 replacement devices
will be available at most retail locations in the United States
no later than Sept. 21.
Earlier this month, Samsung said it would recall all Note 7
smartphones equipped with batteries it found to be fire-prone
and halted their sales in 10 markets, denting a revival of the
firm's mobile business.
CPSC chairman Elliot Kaye on a call with reporters said that
companies should not try to do a recall alone.
"That in my mind anybody who thinks that a company going out
on its own is going to provide the best recall for that company,
and more importantly for the consumer, needs to have more than
their phone checked," he said.
While recalls in the smartphone industry do happen,
including for rival Apple Inc, the nature of the
problem for the Note 7 is a serious blow to Samsung's
reputation, analysts have said.
The CPSC said on Thursday that consumers should immediately
power down and stop using the recalled Galaxy Note 7 devices.
Some 2.5 million of the premium devices worldwide need to be
recalled, Samsung said. Some analysts say the recall could cost
Samsung nearly $5 billion in lost revenue this year.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that
air travelers must keep the recalled phones off and unplugged
during flights, formalizing a recommendation it had made last
week to passengers.
