UPDATE 2-Samsung recovers around 60 pct of recalled Note 7s in S.Korea, U.S., Europe

* Samsung says seeks swift recovery of all recalled Note 7s
* Faulty battery triggered recall of at least 2.5 mln
devices
(Adds European response and date for Note 7 relaunch in region)
SEOUL, Sept 27 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Tuesday it has got back around 60 percent of
recalled Galaxy Note 7 smartphones sold in South Korea, the
United States and Europe, suggesting it is making progress in
its attempts to recover from the crisis.
In a statement, Samsung said it was focused on replacing all
affected devices "as quickly and efficiently" as possible and
reiterated its request that customers affected by the current
recall should power off their device and turn them in.
The world's top smartphone maker announced on Sept. 2 a
global recall of at least 2.5 million Note 7 smartphones in 10
markets due to faulty batteries causing some phones to catch
fire. The company says replacement devices it began issuing in
mid-September use safe batteries.
Samsung hopes to take the faulty products off the market as
soon as possible in order to limit further damage to its
reputation and resume sales of the flagship device ahead of the
key holiday shopping season in major markets such as the United
States.
But the nearly month-long recall process has provided
additional stumbles and embarrassment for the firm. Reports of
Note 7 fires and damages have continued after the recall
announcement, while aviation authorities around the world issued
warnings or outright bans on the use or charging of the Note 7
on aircraft.
Samsung was also forced to push back the start of Note 7
sales in South Korea by three days to Oct. 1 due to relatively
slow progress in the recall in its home market.
Samsung Europe said the rapid response to the company's
exchange offer, which only started early last week in the
region, gave the company confidence it can move to re-start
sales of new models in key European markets by Oct. 28.
As of Monday, 57 percent of Note 7 owners had swapped for
new devices, Samsung Europe said. Note 7s were available for
pre-order only days before the recall, limiting the number sold
in the region, it said. Most of the devices to be recalled in
the region were in Britain, France and Germany.
Some analysts say the cost of the recall and lost sales
could wipe off nearly $5 billion in revenues for Samsung this
year. Samsung said around 90 percent of customers who turned in
their devices through the exchange programme have opted for a
replacement Note 7, but it remains unclear how strong demand
from new customers would be when sales resume.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee in Seoul and Eric Auchard in
Amsterdam; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Susan Thomas)