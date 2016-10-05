Southwest flight evacuated after replaced Note 7 catches fire-Verge

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 A Southwest Airlines Co flight to Baltimore was evacuated on Wednesday after a replaced Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Note 7 device started emitting smoke while the plane was at the boarding gate, according to the Verge.
The owner, Brian Green, picked up the new phone at an AT&T Inc store on Sept. 21, the report said. (bit.ly/2dL2kLL)
However, Samsung said that there was no evidence that the incident was related to the new Note 7 in a statement to CNBC.
Samsung, the world's top smartphone maker announced a global recall of at least 2.5 million of its flagship Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets last month due to faulty batteries causing some phones to catch fire.
All passengers and crew exited the plane and no injuries were reported, a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: