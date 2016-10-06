UPDATE 4-Replacement Samsung Note 7 phone emits smoke on U.S. plane -family

(Add comments from ATL COO)
By Steve Bittenbender
LOUISVILLE, Ky. Oct 5 A replacement model of
the fire-prone Samsung Note 7 smartphone began smoking inside a
U.S. plane on Wednesday, the family that owns it said, prompting
fresh investigations by the Consumer Product Safety Commission
and the Federal Aviation Administration.
A problem with the replacement for the Note 7 model would
create a new, embarrassing and potentially costly chapter to a
global scandal which has hurt Samsung's reputation. It also
could add new dangers for consumers.
Indiana passenger Brian Green's phone began emitting smoke
inside a Southwest Airlines Co flight to Baltimore from
Louisville, Kentucky, his wife Sarah told Reuters after speaking
with her husband. She said that Green had replaced the original
phone about two weeks ago after getting a text message from
Samsung.
Samsung Electronics Co said in a statement it
was working to recover the device and to understand the cause.
"Until we are able to retrieve the device, we cannot confirm
that this incident involves the new Note 7," the South Korean
company said.
The world's largest smartphone maker announced a global
recall of at least 2.5 million of its flagship Note 7
smartphones in 10 markets last month due to faulty batteries
causing some phones to catch fire.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is in
touch with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Samsung
and the phone's owner to gather facts, Chairman Elliot Kaye said
in a statement, reminding consumers that they could get refunds
for the troubled model.
The FAA said in a statement that it had confirmed a Samsung
phone caused the smoke on the Southwest flight and that it was
investigating the incident.
Technology news site The Verge, which earlier reported the
incident, quoted Brian Green as saying the phone was a
replacement, and it posted a picture taken by him of the
packaging. The picture showed an identifying label with a black
box, which Samsung has described as the indicator of a
replacement phone. A spokeswoman declined to comment on the
picture.
Samsung customers in China have reported problems with
phones that have the same battery as the global replacement
model, but Samsung has said it examined the Chinese phones and
found the batteries were not at fault.
Joe Kit Chu Lam, chief operating officer at battery maker
Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) said: "We have not been
contacted by any government agency or been asked to assist any
investigation. We will cooperate if required." Reuters reported
last month that China's ATL would become the main supplier of
batteries for Note 7 phones after the phone recall.
Green picked up the new phone at an AT&T Inc store on
Sept. 21, the Verge said. (bit.ly/2dL2kLL)
Southwest said the plane was evacuated after a customer
reported smoke from a Samsung device. All passengers and crew
exited the plane and no injuries were reported, a Southwest
Airlines spokesperson said.
