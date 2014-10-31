Samsung Elec seeks China turnaround, unveils mid-tier handsets with premium feel

SEOUL Oct 31 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
unveiled two new mid-tier handsets with a premium
design as it prepared to deliver a riposte to its low-priced
Chinese rivals and reclaim its title as the top brand in the
world's biggest smartphone market.
The Galaxy A3 and A5 will be Samsung's first devices to
feature fully metal bodies and its thinnest smartphones to date.
In size, they are comparable to those of the top-of-the-line
Galaxy S5, though of lesser screen resolution quality.
Samsung said on Friday that it will start selling the Galaxy
A3 and A5 in China sometime in November. It classified them as
mid-tier, and said they will be launched in other "select
markets", without disclosing the pricing.
The announcement, combined with hopes for an earnings
recovery and bigger dividends, pushed Samsung's shares to a
two-month high in Seoul in midday trade on Friday.
The news comes a day after Samsung reported its worst
quarterly operating profit in more than three years. Earnings
from its handset division slumped 73.9 percent from a year
earlier.
The company said its responses to "rapid shifts in the
competitive landscape" were not quick enough. It vowed to revamp
its offerings.
"For our mid to low-end smartphones we will enhance product
competitiveness by differentiating our displays and materials as
well as upgrading camera functionality," Senior Vice President
Kim Hyun-joon told analysts on Thursday.
The world's smartphone leader is regrouping as it lost
market share in annual terms for the third straight quarter in
July-September, according to Strategy Analytics.
It has been beaten by Apple Inc's iPhones in the
premium segment and undercut by Chinese rivals like Lenovo Group
Ltd and Xiaomi Inc at the bottom end.
Samsung will likely accept lower margins going forward to
preserve market share and growth volume, analysts said. But most
do not expect a firm recovery until mid-2015 at the earliest.
"A lineup change is a costly process, just like re-doing
your home interior design," said KTB Investment analyst Jin
Sung-hye.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)