Samsung to disable Note 7 phones in the U.S. via software update

Dec 9 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Friday that a software update for Galaxy Note 7
smartphones will be released mid-December in the United States
preventing them from charging and functioning as mobile phones,
rendering them useless.
The smartphone maker said that more than 93 percent of all
recalled Galaxy Note 7 devices had been returned as a part of
its exchange program in the United States. bit.ly/2glcQtG
The U.S. Transportation Department and other agencies in
October ordered Galaxy Note 7 owners from carrying the devices
or stowing them in checked baggage during flights following
reports of fires in replacement Note 7 devices.
However, Verizon Communications Inc said it would not
take part in the update because of the added risk this could
pose to Galaxy Note7 users that do not have another device to
switch to.
