Samsung says aware of incident involving one of its mobile devices

NEW DELHI, Sept 23 Samsung Electronics is aware of an incident involving one of its devices, a company spokesman said, reacting to news about smoke emitting from a Samsung Galaxy Note 2 on an Indian commercial plane during a flight on Friday.

"We are in touch with relevant authorities to gather more information, and are looking into the matter," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

