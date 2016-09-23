Samsung says aware of incident involving one of its mobile devices

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW DELHI, Sept 23 Samsung Electronics is aware of an incident involving one of its devices, a company spokesman said, reacting to news about smoke emitting from a Samsung Galaxy Note 2 on an Indian commercial plane during a flight on Friday.
"We are in touch with relevant authorities to gather more information, and are looking into the matter," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.