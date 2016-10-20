CORRECTED-Samsung in talks with LG Chem for new smartphone batteries - Nikkei

(Corrects device's name in second paragraph to "Note 7" from
"Galaxy 7")
Oct 20 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is
in talks with LG Chem Ltd to supply batteries for
its new smartphones, the Nikkei newspaper reported, citing
sources.
Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone maker, scrapped
production of the fire-prone Note 7 and said it would take a hit
to its operating profit of about $3 billion over the next two
quarters as a result.
The company had blamed faulty batteries for the original
problem in its flagship device, but has given no indication
about the cause of the overheating seen in the replacements.
The companies are discussing ways to supply batteries to
Samsung's new smartphones starting next year, the report said.
(s.nikkei.com/2ew8B9f)
Samsung's subsidiary, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, is the
dominant battery supplier for the Note 7, supplying around 70
percent of the batteries globally, according to analyst
estimates.
Samsung and LG Chem were not immediately available for
comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)