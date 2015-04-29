Samsung Elec's mobile margins not out of the woods

GRAPHIC: Mobile margins: link.reuters.com/bek64w
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, April 29 Samsung Electronics may
have put a floor under its mobile margins, but sceptics say
profits will undergo a new test with the latest flagship Galaxy
smartphones, among the most costly the South Korean company has
ever made.
Samsung's mobile devices division, which accounted for
nearly 60 percent of total profit last year, boosted its
operating margin to 10.6 percent in January-to-March, according
to the company's final quarterly results released on Wednesday.
That's the highest in three quarters. Analysts say Samsung's
roll-out of new mid-range products with revamped designs in key
markets such as India likely boosted sales.
Mobile earnings slumped 42 percent last year due to intense
competition in both the top and low-end segments. Samsung was
forced to dump unsold inventory at steep discounts, pushing
quarterly margins into the single digits for the first time
since 2010.
Investors hope the new flagship Galaxy S6 smartphones that
went on sale earlier this month will help the company's profits
rebound from 2014. Samsung is expecting record shipments. In
April-to-June, mobile margins may rise to 13.6 percent with the
shipment of 22 million Galaxy S6 phones, IBK Securities analyst
Lee Seung-woo estimated.
But some analysts say they need to see sales data before
determining whether margins will extend their uptick. Difficulty
in producing enough of the new S6 phones to keep up with demand
could be a short-term constraint. Samsung would also need to
contend with top-end rival Apple, which sold 61.2
million iPhones in the quarter ended March 28. "The
second-quarter performance should be a bit better than the
first, but I would need to see concrete sell-through data for
the business before determining whether there will be a
sustained earnings recovery," said Hana Daetoo Securities
analyst Nam Dae-jong, noting that recent share price weakness
for Samsung hints of some investor caution.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)