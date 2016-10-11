Samsung Electronics says halted Galaxy Note 7 production

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SEOUL Oct 11 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it has halted the production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones due to consumer safety concerns.
Samsung will likely permanently halt sales of the flagship device permanently, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Samsung did not immediately comment on the matter. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.