公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二

Samsung Electronics says halted Galaxy Note 7 production

SEOUL Oct 11 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it has halted the production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones due to consumer safety concerns.

Samsung will likely permanently halt sales of the flagship device permanently, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Samsung did not immediately comment on the matter. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

