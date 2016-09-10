Samsung Elec asks S.Korea customers to stop using Galaxy Note 7

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SEOUL, Sept 10 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Saturday it recommends South Korean customers to stop using the Galaxy Note 7 phones, which the company is recalling due to faulty batteries prone to catching fie.
Samsung, in a statement posted online, said it will offer rental phones to customers who turn in their Galaxy Note 7 and reiterated that it plans to have Galaxy Note 7 devices with a safe battery ready to give to customers affected by the recall starting Sept. 19. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
