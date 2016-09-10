Samsung Elec asks S.Korea customers to stop using Galaxy Note 7

SEOUL, Sept 10 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Saturday it recommends South Korean customers to stop using the Galaxy Note 7 phones, which the company is recalling due to faulty batteries prone to catching fie.

Samsung, in a statement posted online, said it will offer rental phones to customers who turn in their Galaxy Note 7 and reiterated that it plans to have Galaxy Note 7 devices with a safe battery ready to give to customers affected by the recall starting Sept. 19. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)