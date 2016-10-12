UPDATE 4-Samsung slashes Q3 profit estimate by a third after pulling plug on Note 7

* Samsung lowers Q3 profit guidance by third to 5.2 trln won
* Samsung shares touch 1-month low on earnings worries
* Firm scrapped sales, output of flagship Note 7 smartphone
* Crisis could seriously damage Samsung long-term -analysts
* Investors raise prospect of share buyback to soothe nerves
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Oct 12 Samsung Electronics Co
slashed its quarterly profit estimate by a third on Wednesday,
soaking up a $2.3 billion hit from ditching its flagship
smartphone in what could be one of the costliest product safety
failures in tech history.
Quantifying the financial pain of Tuesday's move to scrap
the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after a global recall and weeks of
mounting problems, the world's top smartphone maker said it
expects its July-September operating profit was 5.2 trillion won
($4.7 billion), down from the 7.8 trillion won it estimated five
days ago.
Samsung said in a statement the 2.6 trillion won ($2.3
billion) guidance cut reflects the sales and earning impact it
currently expects from the decision to permanently halt sales of
the $882 Note 7 device. Its third-quarter revenue estimate was
also cut to 47 trillion won from 49 trillion won previously.
The new earnings guidance is 30 percent below third-quarter
2015's operating profit, and left investors and analysts
pondering the longer impact on Samsung's brand and earnings.
Rival suppliers of smartphones that use the Android operating
system, like Samsung's, stand to benefit if the Note 7 damage
drive consumers elsewhere.
"It's possible there could be additional profit impact in
the fourth quarter but it likely won't be as large as the third
quarter," said Park Jung-hoon, a fund manager at HDC Asset
Management, which owns shares in Samsung. "I think it's possible
for fourth-quarter profits to come in as much as the high 7
trillion won range."
Samsung shares ended down 0.7 percent on Wednesday, with the
Seoul market closing before the earnings guidance cut was
announced.
HDC's Park said the initial guidance issued last week likely
already factored in a 1 trillion won profit impact, putting the
total third-quarter earnings hit at around 3.6 trillion won.
While this was a major blow, he said some investors had feared
the profit impact could be as large as 5 trillion won this year.
BILLION-DOLLAR BUYBACK?
Samsung shares have already fallen 10 percent this week and
are on track for their biggest weekly decline since May 2012,
having touched a one-month low of 1.494 million won as investors
worried the Note 7 crisis could inflict long-term damage on
Samsung's reputation and earnings.
Some investors said Samsung may need to return more cash to
shareholders, either through a dividend or additional buybacks,
to calm market jitters. HDC's Park said the cash-rich firm may
need to announce a buyback of between 2 trillion won and 3
trillion won in order to mollify shareholders whose nerves have
been jangled.
The tech giant announced the recall of 2.5 million Note 7s
in early September following reports of the phones catching
fire. The firm appeared to have the situation under control as
it issued replacement devices with different batteries, until
new phones also began to smoke and combust.
Investors and analysts agreed that the damage to Samsung's
brand and future earnings would deepen the longer the market was
left in the dark about the origin of the fault. Some have
already predicted lost revenue in the region of $17 billion for
Samsung.
"There needs to be explanation from Samsung in order for
consumers to understand that problems won't occur in the next
models...Samsung needs to clearly explain and admit what went
wrong," said IBK Asset Management fund manager Kim Hyun-su. The
asset manager owns shares in Samsung.
Samsung would likely push ahead to get the latest version of
its premium S-series smartphones to market as soon as possible,
fund managers said. Typically, the South Korean company unveils
a new Galaxy S phone on the sidelines of the Mobile World
Congress tech trade show in the first quarter as it battles
Apple Inc to stay at the top of the smartphone market.
'DAMAGE CONTROL'
Experts are baffled by what could be causing the overheating
in the replacement phones, if not the batteries, and Samsung has
not commented.
An official at the Korean Agency for Technology and
Standards, which is investigating the problem alongside Samsung,
said the fault in the replacement devices might not be the same
as the problem in the original product. The official asked not
to be identified as he was not authorised to speak publicly.
Aviation authorities and airlines around the world are
telling passengers to switch off their Note 7s and keep them out
of checked baggage, amid fears they could bring down a plane.
"Damage control at Samsung will face an uphill battle to
redeem the company's tarnished image owing to the dangerous and
dramatic nature of the phone's failure," Vijay Michalik, an
analyst at research firm Frost & Sullivan, said.
While the damage to Samsung's brand, if not its earnings,
remains hard to quantify, negative publicity from the botched
recall could touch off a turf war among Android smartphone
manufacturers, analysts said.
Consumers tend to commit to their choice between Apple's iOS
operating system and Google's Android, leaving Samsung's fellow
Android manufacturers such as LG Electronics Inc and
Alphabet Inc's Google in prime position to strike.
($1 = 1,114.7500 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee
and Nataly Pak; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen
Coates and Kenneth Maxwell)