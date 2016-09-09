Samsung says to expedite U.S. Galaxy Note 7 shipments this week

SEOUL, Sept 9 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Friday it will expedite new shipments of its
Galaxy Note 7 smartphones from this week in response to a U.S.
regulator's advisory to not to turn or charge the phone in
flight due to faulty batteries.
"We plan to expedite new shipments of Galaxy Note 7 starting
from this week in order to alleviate any safety concerns and
reduce any inconvenience for our customers," Samsung said in a
statement in response to the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration's advisory issued on Thursday.
Samsung last week issued a recall of its premium Galaxy Note
7 smartphone in 10 markets, including the United States, as they
were equipped with batteries prone to catch fire.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; editing by David Clarke)