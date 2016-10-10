Verizon may shift holiday marketing away from Note 7-spokeswoman

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 10 Verizon Communications Inc,
the largest U.S. wireless carrier, may shift marketing
away from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's troubled
Galaxy Note 7 mobile phone heading into the critical holiday
selling season, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.
Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, announced a
global recall of at least 2.5 million of its flagship Note 7
smartphones in 10 markets in early September due to faulty
batteries causing some phones to catch fire. There have also
been reports that replacement phones have caught fire.
"We have the new iPhone, we're about to launch the new Google
Pixel, which is exclusive to us. We've got great phones from
Motorola as well," Verizon spokeswoman Kelly Crummey said. "I
think you'll see our marketing focused on those devices because
there is certainty on those at this time."
When asked in a subsequent interview to elaborate on the
company's marketing plans, Crummey said Verizon was awaiting
results from a U.S. government investigation into the Galaxy
Note 7 devices before finalizing its marketing budgets.
Verizon said on Monday it has suspended sales of the Note 7.
A spokeswoman for Samsung declined to comment.
The U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is
investigating the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. Last month, the agency
issued an advisory to Note 7 users asking them to turn off or
stop using the device.
The recall, the scale of which was unprecedented for
Samsung, and reported incidents of replacement devices catching
fire, are a costly setback for the phonemaker. It had been
counting on Galaxy Note 7 to bolster sales as rivals such as
Apple Inc launch new devices.
Samsung Electronics suspended production the Galaxy Note 7
smartphones, a source told Reuters.
Samsung announced the recall on Sept. 2. But similar
problems arose with a replacement Note 7 on Oct. 5, which began
smoking inside a Southwest Airlines flight in the United States.
Following the reports, U.S. wireless carriers Verizon, AT&T
Inc, T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp
announced that they have halted sales and exchanges of the Note
7. They are letting customers exchange the device for other
phones.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by David Gregorio)