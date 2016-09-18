UPDATE 2-Samsung Electronics says sold shares in four companies

* Samsung sold down entire stakes in Rambus, Seagate, Sharp
* Firm also sold down half of its ASML stake
* Sales won't affect existing business relationships
-Samsung
(Updates with comment from Samsung on transaction)
SEOUL, Sept 18 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd said on Sunday it sold shares in four companies
including ASML Holding NV and Seagate Technology Plc
to free up money for additional investments for its core
businesses.
Samsung said in a statement it sold about half of its shares
in ASML while selling its entire 4.2 percent stake in Seagate.
The company also sold its 0.7 percent stake in Sharp Corp
and its 4.5 percent stake in Rambus Inc.
A Samsung spokeswoman told Reuters the total proceeds from
the sales exceeded 1 trillion won ($888.85 million) but declined
to give further details including when the shares were sold.
A term sheet seen by Reuters on Sept. 8 showed Samsung was
selling about half of its stake in ASML for 606 million euros
($675.99 million). The company's stakes in Rambus, Seagate and
Sharp were worth a combined $456.4 million based on closing
prices on Friday.
Samsung Electronics and other affiliates of Samsung Group
have been divesting from non-core operations as South
Korea's top conglomerate seeks to narrow its focus and secure
more resources for its main businesses.
"There is no impact on the business cooperation with the
relevant companies," the South Korean firm said without
elaborating.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
($1 = 1,125.0500 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel)