Samsung Electronics to supply chips to Tesla -Electronic Times

SEOUL Dec 9 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
will supply semiconductors to U.S. electric car
maker Tesla Motors Inc, South Korea's Electronic Times
reported on Friday citing unnamed sources.
Samsung would contract manufacture chips for self-driving
features in Tesla vehicles, the paper reported, without putting
a value on the order.
The South Korean firm has been trying to build auto-related
sales for components such as semiconductors and displays in a
push to develop a new growth engine. Samsung in November said it
would acquire Harman International Industries for $8
billion in a bid to grow quickly in the automotive market.
Samsung did not immediately comment on the report, while
Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)