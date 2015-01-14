UPDATE 1-Samsung Electronics launches Tizen smartphone in India

* Z1 model priced at $92, targets 1st-time smartphone users
SEOUL/NEW DELHI, Jan 14 South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd has launched the first smartphone
powered by its Tizen operating system, a major development in
the tech giant's aim to build a software ecosystem to rival
Google Inc's Android.
The Z1 device went on sale in India in Wednesday for 5,700
rupees ($92) each, targeting first-time smartphone buyers, the
world's No.1 smartphone maker said in a statement. The
no-nonsense handset - one of Samsung's cheapest - sports a
4-inch display, a plastic body and a simplified user interface.
The launch is a key step in the company's strategy to break
free from the Android platform, which powers Samsung's flagship
Galaxy devices and most other smartphones on the market.
At less than $100, the Z1 will be able to compete with
low-price offerings by manufacturers like Micromax Infomatics
Ltd in India. The price will also help convince
first-time smartphone buyers to try a Tizen-powered device,
analysts said.
"Samsung has better chances of success with first-time
smartphone users, who may have limited exposure to the huge
ecosystem offerings from Android or (Apple Inc's ) iOS,"
IDC analyst Kiranjeet Kaur said ahead of the launch.
While India is already the world's third-biggest market for
smartphones, most consumers in the country do not yet own one of
the devices, meaning the growth potential is huge.
A Samsung spokeswoman said the firm had not decided whether
to launch the Z1 in any other countries. Samsung is however
pushing to grow Tizen on other platforms such as televisions.
Until now, Tizen has been deployed only in Samsung
smartwatches and cameras, leading some analysts to doubt if it
would ever power devices in the crucial smartphone business. The
mobile division as a whole accounted for about 68 percent of the
firm's operating profit in 2013.
Delays in a Tizen smartphone launch undermined confidence
and dissuaded third-party developers from creating software
applications needed to populate a Tizen ecosystem.
Samsung says more than 1,000 apps will be available for
download in the Tizen Store - a tiny fraction of the number of
offerings on Google Play. The Z1 comes with pre-installed apps
and web links to services like Amazon.com, Flipkart, Facebook,
Twitter, LinkedIn, Yahoo and YouTube.
Z1 buyers will also get free data from Indian mobile
operators Reliance Communications Ltd and Aircel for
six months, as well as free music and video content worth a
combined 1,750 rupees per year.
($1 = 61.9700 Indian rupees)
