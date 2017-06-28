版本:
Samsung Elec says to open $380 mln home appliance plant in US

SEOUL, June 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to open a $380 million home appliance manufacturing plant in South Carolina, the United States.

Asia's biggest company by market capitalisation said in a statement that the new plant in in Newberry County, South Carolina is expected to generate 954 local jobs by 2020. (Reporting by Joyce Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)
