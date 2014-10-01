Samsung to invest $560 mln in Vietnam TV production plant

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro scales 5-mth peak on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
SEOUL Oct 1 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it will invest $560 million to build a consumer appliances production complex in Vietnam, its latest move to build manufacturing capacity in the country.
Samsung, the world's largest TV maker, said in a statement the new 700,000 square metre complex will mainly produce televisions.
Samsung has been investing heavily in production facilities in Vietnam across business segments including smartphones in a bid to lower production costs. The firm's display subsidiary, Samsung Display, said in July that it won approval to build a $1 billion display module assembly plant in Vietnam.
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock futures opened sharply higher on Sunday after centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election.
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson