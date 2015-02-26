版本:
Samsung Elec to freeze salaries for first time since 2009

SEOUL Feb 26 Samsung Electronics will freeze employee salaries this year for the first time since 2009, a spokeswoman for the South Korean company said on Thursday, without elaborating.

The move comes after the company's profit declined in 2014 for the first time in three years as its lead in smartphones was challenged by Apple Inc. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tony Munroe)
