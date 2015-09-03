UPDATE 1-Samsung to make new smartwatch available to competition

* Samsung Gear S2 to be available as of October
BERLIN, Sept 3 Samsung Electronics
said on Thursday it would make its next smartwatch technology
available to its competitors who also use Google Inc's
mobile platform Android, hoping to increase its share of the
market, which is now dominated by Apple Inc.
The watch will be available as of October, it said at an
event in Berlin tied to the IFA, Europe's largest consumer
electronics trade show.
Making the new smartwatches compatible with smartphones made
by competitors could help sales for Samsung, which saw its
market share shrink sharply following the launch of arch rival
Apple's Apple Watch.
Worldwide smartwatch shipments grew to 5 million in the
second quarter of this year from 1 million in the same period
last year, according to data of research firm Strategy
Analytics.
"We are leading the way in this segment," said Younghee Lee,
Samsung's global marketing head for mobile. "But we realise we
can't do it alone."
Apple Watch captured a 75 percent global smartwatch market
share, followed by Samsung with an 8 percent share.
Samsung launched its new watch on Monday. The Gear S2 comes
with mobile payment technology just like Apple's Watch.
Samsung did not give a price tag for the watch.
