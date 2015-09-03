Samsung to make new smartwatch available to competition

BERLIN, Sept 3 Samsung Electronics
said on Thursday it would make its next smartwatch technology
available to its competitors who also use Google Inc's
mobile platform Android, hoping to increase its share of the
market, which is now dominated by Apple Inc.
The watch will be available as of October, it said at an
event in Berlin tied to the IFA, Europe's largest consumer
electronics trade show.
Making the new smartwatches compatible with smartphones made
by competitors could help sales for Samsung, which saw its
market share shrink sharply following the launch of arch rival
Apple's Apple Watch.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)