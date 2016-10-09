AT&T stops Note 7 replacements after reports of fire

Oct 9 AT&T Inc said on Sunday it will stop
exchanging Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7
following reports of fires from the replacement devices.
"Based on recent reports, we're no longer exchanging new
Note 7s at this time, pending further investigation of these
reported incidents," an AT&T spokesman said in a
emailed-statement to Reuters on Sunday.
A Southwest Airline flight was evacuated earlier this week
after a replacement model of the fire-prone Samsung Note 7
smartphone began smoking inside the plane.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it had
confirmed a Samsung phone had caused the smoke and was
investigating the incident, putting pressure on the Korean
company as it struggles with the global scandal which has hurt
its reputation.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan
Crosby)