Samsung says new Galaxy phone to use its quad-core processor

SEOUL, April 26 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Thursday it would mass-produce its faster,
energy-saving quad-core mobile microprocessor to power the third
generation of its flagship Galaxy S smartphone, due to be
unveiled next week.
Samsung said it is sampling the chips to major handset
makers as it seeks to expand its customer base from Apple Inc
to its handset rivals such as Nokia, HTC
<24 98.TW> and Motorola.
The South Korean firm is the world's top manufacturer of
mobile application processors (AP), enjoying booming sales of
Apple's iPhone and iPad as well as its own Galaxy line of
smartphones and tablets.
The Exynos 4 Quad, based on British chip designer ARM
Holdings' Cortex A9 technology, enables more tasks in a
shorter period of time, for example, a task such as streaming
video can run on one core while the other cores update
applications in the background, connecting to the web and
scanning virus-check simultaneously.
Samsung plans to unveil its upgraded Galaxy S III smartphone
next week in London, banking on a heavy marketing campaign
heading into the summer Olympics in the city.