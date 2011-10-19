UPDATE 3-Samsung, Google unveil phone for revamped Android

* Samsung launches Google's first Ice Cream Sandwich phone
* New phone has cloud, Android beam features
* Apple, Samsung to stay dominant smartphone vendors -
analysts
(Adds story links)
By Lee Chyen Yee and Hyunjoo Jin
HONG KONG/SEOUL, Oct 19 Samsung Electronics
unveiled the first smartphone running on Google's
latest version of the Android operating system, which
combines software used in tablets and smartphones, as they step
up competition against Apple.
The global launch of the Galaxy Nexus kicks off in November
and comes as competition intensifies between Samsung and Apple
Inc to win market share in the booming tablets and
smartphones industry.
Samsung and Google introduced the high-end model at an event
in Hong Kong, after delaying the launch last week as a tribute
to the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Apple is Samsung's
biggest customer for microprocessors.
"This will be our strategic product for year-end holiday
season, as (Apple's) iPhone 4S just came into the market," JK
Shin, president and head of Samsung's mobile communications
business, said in a pooled report with reporters ahead of a
packed product launch in Hong Kong.
This also marks the first major rollout from
Google since it announced plans in August to acquire Motorola
Mobility Holdings for $12.5 billion.
The deal had raised concerns among hardware makers that
Google may favour Motorola over other handset vendors such as
Samsung, HTC and LG Electronics Inc that
rely on the free software.
Google's Android mobile software -- already the
world's most-used smartphone platform -- powers 190 million
devices, up from 135 million in mid-July.
The latest version of Android, named Ice Cream Sandwich, is
designed to unite tablet and smartphone platforms, potentially
attracting more application developers and consumers to the
Android camp, which has fewer applications available than
Apple's.
Samsung, the top seller of Android phones and the biggest
challenger to Apple, said the phone will have access to more
than 300,000 applications and games, versus over 425,000 apps
from Apple's App Store.
The release comes after Apple unveiled its latest operating
system earlier this month which allows much-touted
voice-recognition technology dubbed "Siri."
Technology websites ran live blogs of the event, indicating
the buzz generated for the new Android software and Nexus.
During the launch in Hong Kong, executives demonstrated
several features of the new gadget, including Android beam that
allows two phones to connect back-to-back to share news articles
on the Internet and Google maps.
Samsung's new device, which touts a 4.65-inch
high-definition "super" AM-OLED display and a 1.2 GHz dual-core
processor, features such new functions as face recognition to
unlock the phone.
The world's No.2 handset maker said it also plans to
introduce a version of the Galaxy Nexus that runs on faster
Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks.
Samsung's event came less than a day after Apple reported
quarterly results that missed expectations for the first time in
years, blaming rumors of the new iPhone for hurting demand in
the September quarter.
Apple and Samsung have been locked in an acrimonious legal
dispute in 10 countries involving smartphones and tablet
computers as they jostle for the top spot in the fast-growing
markets.
Analysts said they expect Apple and Samsung to remain
dominant in their rankings.
"I don't see Apple and Samsung getting kicked out of their
positions anytime soon (in the next year or so)," said Melissa
Chau, research manager for client devices at research firm IDC.
"It will be a very close race between Apple and Samsung
mainly because I think Apple is in a high-end and more niche
category than Samsung, whereas Samsung can certainly bring that
scale all the way down in price."
Samsung said on Monday that sales of its Galaxy S and Galaxy
S II smartphones topped 30 million units, with the
once-smartphone-laggard expected to overtake Apple as the
world's biggest smartphone vendor in the third quarter.
By 0615 GMT, shares in Samsung were trading up 0.3 percent
versus a 0.9 percent rise in the broader market .
(Additional reporting by Huang Yuntao and Jonathan Gordon in
HONG KONG; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner, Anshuman Daga and
Miyoung Kim)